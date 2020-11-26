PS5 running better than Xbox Series X?

The past few days have not been exactly packed with good news for anyone looking to play cross-platform releases on the Xbox Series X | S, as reviews by the renowned Digital Foundry channel have shown superior performance on PlayStation 5 in most of the games tested.

Despite being technically superior in Teraflops, Microsoft’s cutting-edge machine ended up taking the worst in the performance tests of recently released games like Dirt 5, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War,

To the surprise of technical experts, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is one of the rare cases in which the Series X has managed to take the lead. In the other games tested, as a rule, the new console from Microsoft featured either framerate drops, or slightly less detailed graphics than its rival.

Sites such as The Verge theorize that the late delivery of development kits by the producer may be the biggest culprit for this since, on paper, there is no reason for a performance difference to happen in the beginning of generation, especially running games either demanding.

In an interview with the site, a Microsoft representative said he was "alert to performance problems in some games optimized for the Xbox Series X | S. We are actively working with our partners to identify and fix this. Minor bugs were expected as our partners discover the real potential of the platform ". And you, what do you think of this? Comment below!




