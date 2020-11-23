PS5: Rick and Morty are hilariously introducing the console!

In a commercial, the PS5 was treated to a hilarious commercial from the heroes Rick and Morty of the cartoon of the same name

Already 4 short days that the PS5 is finally available. After several years of waiting, almost all gamers could finally get their hands on it … Anyway, Rick and Morty apparently got to “play” it.

Because yes, we suspected that the new console from Sony was expected by all players around the world. On the other hand, we never imagined such a buzz from there because of stockouts in the span of a few minutes.

Whether it was at the pre-order launch or during restocks, the PS5 sold like hot cakes at a blistering pace. In about ten minutes, all the consoles were gone.

So you had to be smart, fast, and above all very lucky to be able to hope to have it. Those who have not been so fortunate will have to wait several more weeks, if not several months, before they can hope to have it.

But as we let you know, Rick and Morty, they were able to have the PS5 as the Gameblog notes.

THE PS5, “SOLD” BY RICK AND MORTY

Certainly we are talking about cartoon characters. So we can say that they didn’t really get the console given that it is fictional. In fact, if the two fellows are talking about the Sony console, it is because of a commercial.

An ad in which the two let it be known that Sony would have paid them to advertise the PS5: “Ok Morty go ahead, talk about the thing, they paid us handsomely. Rick starts. Before his friend added, “Yeah, ok, it’s PlayStation 5, it’s really fast …”

The discussion continued, “Yeah yeah, they really wanted you to mention his speed, that was super important to them. It’s super fast, there’s no more long loading screens … Tell them about the button thing. ”

The duo therefore promoting the haptic vibrations of the DualSense: “Huh? Ah, the controller! The controller has haptic vibrations that simulate the action during a game, and the L2 and R2 triggers are resistant … ”

Here’s what to advertise on the PS5, in the form of humor and reaching huge audiences.



