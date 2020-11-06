PS5 Review: the power of the blue side of the force

In November 2013, we said “hello” to the fourth generation of Sony desktop consoles. The PlayStation 4 had arrived to delight everyone. Now, after 7 years and more than 112 million units sold, the PS4 will give way to its successor: the PlayStation 5.

The first official information related to the new console started in March 2019, but it was only in October that the specifications were revealed. The PS5 promises a big leap over the previous generation, bringing things that only those with a powerful PC could experience before, such as ray tracing and 4K with up to 120 fps.

In practice, what is the PlayStation 5 like? How are the games? And the interface? This and other questions can be answered starting today.

Also check out our video review:

Technical specifications

Let’s start from the basics: the technical specifications of the PlayStation 5. The console features AMD processor architecture, more specifically the custom 8-core / 16-segment AMD Rayzen Zen 2 x86-64 processor or threads with variable frequency up to 3.5 GHz. But what does hertz mean and why is it important? In a very simple way, it is a measure of cycles per second that the processor can perform. Let’s say that each hertz is a step to accomplish a task, as if the PS5 processor could take 3.5 billion steps per second to perform an action.

On the GPU, the console features a customized version of AMD RDNA 2 with 36 computational units and frequencies up to 2.23 GHz, offering 10.28 performance teraflops and 16 GB GDDR6 memory, leaving behind its predecessor’s 8 GB GDDR5. What does that mean? A much higher data transmission speed, helping with system fluidity, loading game elements and more.

SSD is somewhat complex. Contrary to what many may imagine, the PS5 does not have 1 TB of space, but 825 GB with a custom architecture NVMe SSD; that is, it was made exactly for the PS5. And there is a reason why Sony opted for this size, but there are much more technical issues involving the SSD interface, in addition to other things – we will talk about this SSD space later.



