PS5: Returnal already has a release date

Housemarque’s space roguelike puts us in the shoes of Selene, a woman who arrives on a planet full of dangers and monstrous creatures.

After months of anticipation, The Game Awards 2020 gala has begun. It has done it, as always, offering the possibility that players from all over the world can follow it through streaming (and MeriStation, of course). And it is that this awards ceremony goes beyond the awards and becomes a party that offers live performances and world exclusives, and all this despite the coronavirus epidemic, which has not managed to bring down the show orchestrated by Geoff Keighley , which once again returns with more and more announcements. Through a trailer, Housemarque has announced that Returnal will go on sale on March 19, 2021, exclusively for PS5.

In this science fiction video game, the player plays Selene, a woman who must make an emergency landing to survive. And that is precisely what she will have to do on the planet to which she has ended up. With a roguelike structure, the character will die over and over again, but she will revive to continue fighting for survival.

Luxury presenters

The 2020 Game Awards gala has had the participation of people from the video game industry, but also from other media such as cinema. Among the invited guests are Christopher Nolan, Gal Gadot, Brie Larson, Reggie Fils-Aime, Josef Fares, John David Washington, Josef Fares and Lyn Inaizumi. Some of them, such as Fares or the former president of Nintendo, usually visit the gala every year. Many of them have been in charge of delivering the various awards.

The choice of the winners depends on a jury formed by the media, although the votes of the supporters also count in the final election. Anyway, the percentages are quite different: the jury when 90%, while the fans contribute 10%. This is to avoid unfair situations, as indicated by the official website of The Game Awards.



