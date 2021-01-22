PS5: Resident Evil Village will come to Sony console!

The Resident Evil Village video game is coming to the PS5 next May! We give you more details. Resident Evil Village is coming to the PS5 this year!

Last week Capcom announced the broadcast of a Resident Evil Showcase. The special entirely devoted to the famous Survival Horror series took place yesterday, Thursday, January 21.

Among the announcements to remember, we now know the release date of Resident Evil Village. The game lands on Sony’s latest console.

Thus, Resident Evil Village will be available on May 7 on PS5! Eh yes ! Gamers will finally be able to discover the sequel to Residen Evil VII.

The game will therefore be optimized for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. But also on PS4 and Xbox One! Just that.

May 7 will therefore mark the return of the character of Ethan Winters. Eh yes. The latter is the hero of Resident Evil VII.

RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE WILL BE AVAILABLE ON PS5

During this virtual meeting, Capcom therefore specified that the game will benefit from the Free Upgrade on PS5. This therefore means that gamers who will have the Resident Evil Village game on PS4 and Xbox One will have access to the Next gen version on the next generation consoles.

And this for free! Capcom also confirms the presence of a new RE: Verse. This is a multiplayer title that will also be available for free with the new game Village.

It will also allow to find the main characters of the saga. But that’s not all !

Capcom has one last surprise in store for its fans. Eh yes. The studio unveils an exclusive demo on PS5, called Maiden.

This demo is already available for download now! This version is still quite different from the game to come. Without surprise.

It will thus allow players to discover and understand the world of the game without any fighting. It also allows them to play a new character, Maiden, who will aim to escape the castle.