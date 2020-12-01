PS5 reservations: Sony insists it will be “online only”

PlayStation Spain ensures that there will be no units in physical stores, but they expect more supply of the console before the end of the year.

Sony will offer a new shipment of PS5 consoles in Spain before the end of 2020. After the company itself announced its best premiere in sales of a PlayStation in all history and it was confirmed that there will be more stock before the end of the year, It has now been PlayStation Spain that has confirmed through a statement on Twitter that our country is among those chosen for that batch of units of the console.

“We remind you that the new batch of PS5 that will arrive before the end of the year will continue to be sold exclusively online. There will be no units for sale in physical stores ”, they state, citing the initial statement of November 5.

It was then that Sony confirmed that there will be no stock of PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition in physical stores during this year 2020: only online, except for reservations that have already agreed to pick up in store. The reason is none other than a prevention and safety measure due to the COVID-19 crisis, thus avoiding crowds in shops, where the safety distance can be compromised.

PlayStation Spain confirms that there will be more units before Christmas

From MeriStation we have consulted directly with PlayStation Spain to know in an updated way what is the status of this limited supply, and the answer is that they expect to have “a new shipment before Christmas”, that is, before December 25th. Considering that Christmas falls on Friday this year and is a holiday, we should have access to that new wave of PS5 consoles before Thursday, December 24. We will update with any news.

In any case, from this news you can find out where to buy and reserve PlayStation 5, which we will update whenever there are new waves in any of the main businesses operating in Spain.

“We want to thank all gamers for making PS5 our biggest console launch ever,” said Sony, which has sold more than 43,000 PS5 units in Spain in its first week; of which 38,000 correspond to the model with a disc reader. A record for a domestic PlayStation console in our country.

You can check out all the PlayStation 5 launch games here.



