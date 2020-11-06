PS5 reservations in GAME: how to collect in store

Following the measure determined by Sony to limit store pickups only to those with a PS5 reserve, GAME explains what to do and how to proceed.

The current health situation, with a COVID-19 reminding that the pandemic is still there, has led to a precautionary measure by Sony so that there are no crowds in stores on the launch day of PlayStation 5 around the world; Spain included. In this way, only those who have a reservation will be able to pick up their console in physical stores; the rest will have to opt for an online purchase. GAME Spain, the well-known chain of stores, has explained how they will act in this case.

How is the situation with the purchase of PS5 this November 19 in Spain

In case there is still any doubt, the message from PlayStation was very clear: “There will be no units available for sale in physical stores on launch day, November 19, so don’t plan on visiting your regular store on launch day hoping to find a PS5 console for sale. Protect your health, stay home and order online ”.

If you have a reservation in store you can go to your store; although you can choose to speak with your provider to switch to home delivery.

If you don’t have a PS5 reserved in store, don’t bother going on November 19: there will be no units. Online only.

If you have reserved your PS5 in GAME, this is what you should know

Comfort and safety. Those are the two main words that stand out from the GAME Spain statement published this Thursday night. Avoid crowds in stores on November 19 for those who want to try their luck and take a look at their trusted store “just in case there is a PS5 left” will not be possible.



