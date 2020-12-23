PS5: resale prices explode all records on the internet!

The PS5 is definitely the console of all records. Once again, the flagship of Sony rises to the top of the basket and explodes everything!

Sony did very well and ended the year on a high all in all. Indeed, with the launch of its home console, the PS5, it sets new records. Again, the price of resales exceeds all expectations.

Never has a console been so talked about … Yes, the Sony PS5 attracts a lot of envy among casual and experienced players.

Also, many people see it as a successful way to boost their finances. Like all those scalpers who sell consoles in droves.

The first to buy them, they were thus able to make the price of it jump. As its value skyrockets, the scam pros are never far away.

They don’t hesitate to resell pictures of the console either … As for delivery people, some are happy and replace the consoles with unusual objects!

Either way, on the Internet, resale prices are skyrocketing. Out of stock everywhere, no wonder the PS5 is sold so expensive!

PS5: PLAYERS ARE WILLING TO DO ANYTHING TO HAVE IT, QUIT TO PAY THE PRICE!

The prices of the PS5 as well as its rival, the Xbox Series X are around 500 euros. However, it is clear that some resell it for more than 800 euros!

And again, 800 euros if you are doing well, because the prices keep increasing, whether on eBay or leboncoin to name a few resale sites. We are wrong!

For its part, Sony is making sure to restock stocks as quickly as possible for the enjoyment of gamers. By buying certified PS5s, you are at least almost certain to have it for sure!

Either way, it’s a new feat to add to all of the PlayStation 5e’s records of the name. Although its rival, the Xbox Series X does not fare too badly either …



