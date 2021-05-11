PS5 Remote Play Now Allows Using DualSense on iOS (iPhone, iPad, Mac)

PS5: This option was already available for Android devices and PC, but now it is updated to be compatible with Apple.Sony has announced that the DualSense is now compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV and Mac when using Remote Play. So far, it was only possible to do it with the DualShock 4 on these devices. From now on, it is possible to enjoy the new PS5 controller on all terminals that have the latest version of their firmware installed.

In the case of the iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch, players will be able to play with the DualSense controller if their device has iOS 14.5 or higher. The controller connects via Bluetooth. “Mac devices with macOS 11.3 or higher can use the DualSense wireless controller through a wired or wireless connection,” they explain on the PlayStation website.

Notably, there is no haptic vibration. Also, every time you change devices you will have to synchronize your DualSense remote with the device again. The microphone on the controller, the speaker, and the headphone jack also do not work, so it may affect the gaming experience.

Requirements to use DualSense and Remote Play

To enjoy Remote Play it is necessary to download the corresponding application in each of the terminals. A different version is therefore available for Android, iOS and PC / MAC. These are the requirements to use the functionality:

Your PS5 or PS5 digital edition, PS4 or PS4 Pro connected to your home’s cable broadband Internet network.

A compatible device that is also connected to your network.

The free PS Remote Play app.

A DUALSHOCK 4 or DualSense wireless controller.

A broadband Internet connection of at least 5 Mbps; We recommend 15 Mbps over a LAN cable for the best experience.

A compatible PlayStation game.