PS5 records video whenever a trophy is won

For trophy hunters on duty, Kinda Funny insider Greg Miller posted a video on his social media showing how the new PS5 system will respond whenever a trophy is won in a game. Unlike the PS4, now the new generation of Sony will capture a short video showing the feat, which will automatically be saved in the console gallery.

As you can see in the video, the new PS4 trophy screen will have a kind of banner in a frame format, which will include the description, the nature of the trophy – bronze, silver, gold and platinum – and an image related to the game. However, from the moment the banner appears at the bottom, the PS5 automatically starts recording the clip, ending approximately 10 seconds later, with the appearance of the traditional pop-up at the top of the screen.

The new trophy system has been gradually changed, with a change in the levels of players already implemented, jumping from the count of 1-100 to 1-999.

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US and select countries, arriving in Brazil and the rest of the world on November 19.



