PS5 receives version 20.02-02.30; new update available

Sony’s new console receives a firmware update focused on fixing connectivity issues. It has a weight of 868 MB.

Sony has released version 20.02-02.30 of the PS5 firmware. The new PlayStation home console is updated once again, this time a patch that arrives to solve some of the problems reported in this first month of availability of the platform as well as its general optimization. According to the information, listed on the official support portal, there are four main problems solved.

The file, which has a weight of 868 MB, is now available for download in all regions. To do this, simply access the Ps5 Settings section (icon at the top right of the menu) and select System> System software> System software update and settings> System software update via Internet.

General system performance improvements

Resolved an issue where data transfers and downloads were canceled when trying to download content while transferring data from a Ps4 to a PS5.

Resolved some backward compatible PS4 issues on PS5, displaying the text input menu with issues.

Fixed Wi-Fi connectivity problems, whose stability has been improved.

PS5 is sold out worldwide; more stock before Christmas

Among the most frequently reported problems during these first weeks we find the possible bug of discs that spin for no apparent reason once every hour; the Coil Whine, a somewhat annoying metallic sound (there are two types of fans identified for now); or the problem of the sleep mode, which sometimes forces to restore the database. You can find out here all the error codes and what they mean.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition have been available worldwide, including Spain, since last November 19, but reservations are completely sold out and stock is currently very limited. We recommend checking here the status of the units in the main Spanish chains; there will be stock before Christmas. This is the catalog of exit games with which the Japanese machine arrives.



