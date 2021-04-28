PS5 Receives Update to Improve System Performance

PS5: Sony released a new update for the PS5 this week, but it is not here to bring big news to console owners. Instead, the update for version 21.01-03.10.00 focuses only on improving the performance of the system, which in itself is already a great thing.

Even the patch notes that usually offer more interesting details were pretty simple this time, as they really only report this one improvement. It is worth remembering that this is the second update of the console in April, the first being much more substantial.

For those who do not know, the previous update brought the possibility to copy games from the internal SSD to put them on an external SSD, something that was very requested by users of the platform. Other than that, Sony has also solved the problem of the noisy disc player that has troubled many people since the launch of the PS5.

If you want to take advantage of these improvements on the console even more, don’t forget to check out the State of Play event, in which the Japanese company will show the next news of the system. Just go to the official PlayStation channel on Twitch or YouTube on April 29 at 6 pm Brasília time. There will be 30 minutes showing details of new games and others previously announced.

And do you think Sony is doing a good job with the launch of the PS5? Comment below!