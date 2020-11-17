PS5 receives its first system update; see what she does

Sony released the first PS5 system update, weighing 868 MB, early on Tuesday (17). Without much ado, the description says only that the update “improves system performance”.

The description did not explain exactly what the update should improve, but taking into account that the PS5 has problems with sleep mode and has also presented bugs in the download queue, perhaps the update is to correct these problems.

If you already have access to the PS5, to download the update manually is simple, go to: settings> system> system software> update and system software settings> update system software. Taking into account the size of the update, you will need a good internet connection to update the console.

Tomorrow (18), Sony will broadcast on its official channel a special live to celebrate the launch of the PS5 in Brazil, with the presentation of Nyvi Estephan and Tiago Leifert, who will be accompanied by guests such as Coisa de Nerd, Fernanda Genil, Bruno Corrêa , Gabriel Medina, Projota and Bibi Tatto.

The new generation console from Sony arrives in Brazil this week, on November 19, with the reduction of values ​​already applied. Anxious? Comment below in the comments section!



