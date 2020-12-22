PS5 receives cross gene notification

One of the biggest highlights of the PlayStation 5 is its ability to play PS4 titles via backward compatibility. Although not something new, present for a long time on the Xbox and even already used in old PlayStations, the return of backwards compatibility is still a welcome feature in the new generation.

Unlike its Microsoft rivals, which rely on Smart Delivery, the PS5 requires the player to select, when available, which version of a game he wants to play, either for a new generation or for the PS4. The way the method is implemented, however, is somewhat confusing, requiring the player to access the title options menu and then select the desired version.

This caused many inattentive players to end up playing the version of the past generation without even knowing it, generating much criticism. In view of this, Sony finally listened to its consumers and silently released a new notification on the PS5 that alerts players when the PS4 version is selected if a PS5 version is available.

Just got dirt 5, and it gave me a choice to Wich version I would like to download.

The discovery was published by the user Tidux on his Twitter account, who was given the option to change the selected version when trying to play the game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Apparently, Sony has also modified the way in which downloads are made, allowing now to choose the version to be downloaded, as the user Daniel Ricardo discovered. Before, both were downloaded automatically.

The new solution is not as elegant as Smart Delivery, but it will solve some of the confusion created previously. The PlayStation 5 is on sale at major retailers in the country, but suffers from availability problems.



