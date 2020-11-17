PS5 receives an update to improve performance

PS5 has received a system update to improve its performance. Thus, literally, this download has been detailed, which occupies 866 megabytes and is version 20.02-02.25.00. Sony has not provided details on what it brings, but the official description simply says: “This software update improves system performance.” At the moment the company has not provided further details in this regard.

During these first days of the platform for sale in different countries, such as the United States, some problems have been reported with the sleep mode and also with crashes of external hard drives, so it may be that this update goes in the direction of try to fix these setbacks. IGN has indicated that some bugs with the console, such as a problem when downloading Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, remains after the update. The update in question comes when there are just a few days left for PS5 to launch on November 19 in a large number of territories, including Europe (and Spain, of course).

Updates to improve security

As the company recalls, to have the best gaming experience you should always update to the latest firmware version for the console, since in addition to new features, its usability is also improved and security is improved. In principle, updates are installed automatically, but can also be done manually through settings> system> software system> update and settings> update system.

