PS5 receives A New Firmware Update That Fixes A DualSense Bug

PS5: Sony releases a new version of the PlayStation 5 firmware that improves performance and fixes several bugs, including the battery indicator on the controller. Sony has released today June 9, 2021 a new firmware update for PS5; it is version 21.01-03.20.00 which, with a size of 902 MB, is now available as a download for all users of the new generation PlayStation console. As noted from Sony, this new update “improves system performance”, although according to various media and user forums of the console, a bug related to the DualSense battery indicator has been corrected.

New version of PS5 firmware now available

And this new update is accompanied by a patch dedicated to DualSense through a notice from the console itself after completing the update; To update the remote we must connect the DualSense to the console using the USB cable and wait a few moments until it finishes updating. This advisory would make sense of the information previously shared about the battery indicator bug, as noted from the VGC media.

As is usual in the different PS5 updates, if there is some kind of error or setback in the download or installation of the new firmware, just go to Downloads – Loads in the control center, select the latest firmware update, access the section View error information and click Try again to try to update again. In case this system fails again, you can always download the update file to a USB drive or pendrive from the official PlayStation support page and start the update again from that support on PlayStation 5.

Recall that in April PS5 was updated with numerous improvements, among them, the emulation of the vibration of the DualShock 4 in the DualSense when playing PS4 video games on PS5.