PS5 Reaches 1 Million Units Sold In The UK: New Record For PlayStation

PS5: Sony’s new console continues to break sales records and is already the best-selling PlayStation consoles in less time, surpassing even PS4. PS5, Sony’s next-generation console, has already reached one million units sold in the UK in record time, surpassing the records of the company’s previous console, PS4. Thus, and in less than a year, more than 1 million PlayStation 5 consoles have already been sold in the UK, faster than any other Sony console even with a general lack of stock around the world. This is collected by the Games Industry medium through the sales data of both hardware and video games this past August, also sharing the Top 20 best-selling games in that month.

PS5 beats PS4 record by 3 weeks

Thus, PlayStation 5 has managed to sell 1 million consoles in the British market after 39 weeks on sale, beating the PS4 record for the fastest-selling PlayStation console in three weeks; all this thanks to the high demand for Sony’s new hardware and the new consignments of consoles that have arrived in the United Kingdom this summer. All in all, PS5 sales in the UK match Japan’s recent record, a market that also reached one million units sold faster than PS4.

According to said media, during this past August a total of 151,500 units of PS5 were sold in the United Kingdom, a third more than console sales compared to the same period of the year 2020. PS5 has been the most sold consoles by ahead of Nintendo Switch, with Xbox Series X | S in third position. Along with the console sales data, the video game sales numbers have also transcended, with the Top 20 in the United Kingdom during this August. We leave you with the list of best-selling games in that month:

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (Sony)

FIFA 21 (EA)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Focus Entertainment)

F1 2021 (EA / Codemasters)

Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)

Humankind (Sega)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision Blizzard)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)

Olympics Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (Sega)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony)

Minecraft: Switch Edition (Nintendo / Mojang)

The Crew 2 (Ubisoft)

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)

Forza Motorsport 7 (Microsoft)

Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix)

Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros)

Battlefield 5 (EA)

Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft)