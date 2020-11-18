PS5 | PS4 games to be upgraded to 60 FPS on PS5

The PS5’s backward compatibility with almost all PlayStation 4 games will allow us, without doing anything, to enjoy titles with a higher refresh rate.

One of the characteristics of PS5 is its backward compatibility, which will guarantee that 99% of the more than 4000 PS4 games can be played on PlayStation 5 both in physical format and those we already had in digital. The best thing is that some, a few dozen, will have improvements. A lucky few will have Game Boost, where studios have stepped in directly to ensure a better experience. In others, something that many users want will happen: to play PS4 titles at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5.

Because the frame drops or a limitation to 30 or 40 FPS is not ideal in genres with an action component, where the images follow one another at full speed and the camera turns are not so fluid. Now, for example, works like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will run at 60 FPS; same as Dark Souls III, not Bloodborne, which followed at 30 FPS.

These improvements will be the opportunity to revisit games like Days Gone, InFamous: Second Son or Monster Hunter World, now at 60 FPS without drops and without giving up the optimal resolution. These three, by the way, included in the PS Plus Collection, a library of 20 defining titles from the PS4 catalog as a gift to all PS Plus members who own a PS5 console.

Without further ado, we leave you the complete list (via ResetERA, where the community shares and adds day by day the games that they have found to have improvements) of PS4 games that will now work at 60 FPS on PS5 thanks to backward compatibility.

PS4 games that run at 60 FPS on PS5

Crysis Remastered – Now at 60 FPS

Days Gone: 4K resolution and 60 FPS

Dark Souls III – Boost to 60 FPS

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories – Now at 60 FPS

Dreams: now at 60 FPS in 1440p resolution

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture: Now at 60 FPS

Final Fantasy XV: 60 FPS in Performance Mode ‘lite’

Genshin Impact: Now at 60 FPS

Ghost of a Tale: 60 FPS with VSync on

Ghost of Tsushima: Resolution Mode now with 60 FPS

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint: Performance Mode at 1080p and 60 FPS

God of War: Performance Mode at 60 FPS

Hitman and Hitman 2: Now at 60 FPS

InFamous: Second Son – Boost to 60 FPS

InFamous: Firt Light – Boost to 60 FPS

Kholat – Boost to 60 FPS

Killzone: Shadow Fall – Boost to 60 FPS with 1080p resolution

Kingdom Hearts 3: now locked at 60 FPS, no drops

Knack 2: Now at 60 FPS

Monster Hunter World: resolution mode now at 60 FPS and 4K

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Boost to 60 FPS

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Now at 60 FPS in 1080p Resolution

Star Ocean: The Last Hope – Now at 60 FPS in 4K Resolution

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – Now at 60 FPS in 1080p resolution

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds: Performance Mode with 60 FPS

The Evil Within 2 – Now at 60 FPS

The Last Guardian: 60 FPS in 1800p if we use the disc version; not digital

Until Dawn: 1080p resolution at 60 FPS



