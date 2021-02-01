PS5: PS Store, offers updated with a new section

Sony’s digital store adds the long-awaited function of filtering titles with a discount applied, although it still has fewer options than on PS4.

PlayStation Store, Sony’s official digital store dedicated to video games on PS4 and PS5 consoles, has added the section on Discounts on PlayStation 5 consoles, after doing so both on its website and in the app for mobile devices. Thus, now this new space is added to the New and Collections sections, designed to easily find video games from both consoles that have some kind of reduction in their price.

The measure, demanded by thousands of players since the recent redesign of the store, groups official Sony promotions (such as those dedicated to retro and remastered games, or games for less than 20 euros) in blocks, thus facilitating access to those bundles of discounted PS4 and PS5 games.

As we have been able to identify in the navigation, this new version of the PS5 PS Store is just as complete as on previous occasions: it allows you to filter by price, gender, platform, PS VR or recommended age.

The web version has fewer options than the console version

However, the web version, which was launched on the occasion of the release of PlayStation 5 on the market last October, still has fewer options than the previous store: there are no filtering options. Presence of notable absences

Before it was possible to filter content by genre, age or, above all, price. Those who would like to find titles on sale with a maximum price now cannot do so. Likewise, it is missing in this new PS Store to be able to order the contents by alphabetical order or price —from more to less or from less to more—, which is in line with the previous point. It is hoped that this PS Store on the web, which presents the content for discounts with a messy character, will receive these improvements in quality of life soon.