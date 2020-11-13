PS5 | PS Plus all 20 games can be played on PS4

Players who already have a PS5 at home check out the simple method to enjoy all 20 PS Plus Collection games on PlayStation 4.

PS Plus Collection has become one of Sony’s great incentives to make the leap to PS5 with a PlayStation Plus subscription. The loyalty service, which will continue to offer throughout this new generation at least two PS4 titles and one PS5 with a frequency to be determined, welcomes the new cycle with a library of 20 PlayStation 4 games backwards compatible with PS5, at no cost as long as we are PS Plus members. We can also play them on PS4.

PS Plus Collection is an incentive for PS5, but we can enjoy it on PS4

What may initially seem a bit confusing is fairly straightforward to understand. Players who have already been able to buy a PS5 in markets such as the United States, Japan or New Zealand have verified that, if we claim the PS Plus Collection games (Uncharted 4, Bloodborne, God of War …) from a PlayStation 5, if we turn on our PS4 will be included in the digital library, so that it will be as simple as accessing them with a PS4 using the same account, download and… play. We summarize it in several steps to make it even clearer.

A PS5 Must Have – You can’t get all 20 PS Plus Collection games to play on PS5 or PS4 without a PlayStation 5.

Turn on your PS5 and access the PS Store from the console menu

Go to the PS Plus tab> PS Plus Collection

You will now see the 20 PS4 games included in the PS Plus Collection. Download the ones you want.

Now turn on your PS4 and log in with the same PS Network account

Go to the Game Library section of your PS4

You will see that, among all the games you already had, now those from the PS Plus Collection also appear

Download the ones you want and enjoy them. However, it is necessary that you remain subscribed to PS Plus: they are a gift subject to an active subscription to the service.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition arrive in stores in Europe (Spain included) this November 19, but the games and peripherals are already on sale in stores. The countdown begins for the start of the Sony generation in our country. We invite you to consult our analysis of the console and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales below.

Games included in the PS Plus Collection at launch

From PlayStation Studios

Bloodborne

Days gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of war

Infamous second son

Ratchet and clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Third party games:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Person 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard



