PS5: Project Athia will be console exclusive for 2 years

Project Athia confirms that it will remain tied to PS5 for two years after its launch on console. The PC version is not affected.

PlayStation outlines the exclusivity period for Project Athia, one of the projects in development on the Square Enix grid. As we can see in a new review of what is to come on PS5, we see that the Japanese production will have a period of 24 months of exclusivity, that is, it will take at least 2 years to appear on other consoles. The PC version is not affected.

The first time we heard about Project Athia was during the virtual presentation of the fifth generation of PlayStation. In the video, which you can see at the top of this news, it showed a young woman jumping across different platforms. Its appearance was reminiscent of Final Fantasy XV, something natural if we consider that both share the Luminous engine.

Very little data has emerged since then. In fact, even its title is provisional. It was not until last July when Yosuke Matsuda, president of Square Enix, confirmed various details of the nature of the project. In conversation with Weekly Tokyo Kenzai Plus, he assured that it is “an open world game in which players can move freely.” The new generation hardware will “dramatically” improve the technical and graphic muscle that you can reach with it. Matsuda himself confirmed “light reflections and ray tracing.” And in the comparison with the PC version? “Practically identical,” he concluded.

On the other hand, on its official website there is a description that directs the initial strokes of the story. “In a world that does not belong to him, where determination will be tested, truth will be challenged and devotion will be challenged, he will rise up,” we read. The questions remain in the air.

Square Enix combines the development of Project Athia with the next chapter of Final Fantasy. Find out here everything we know about the sixteenth installment.



