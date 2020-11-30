PS5 prohibits players from selling their accounts PS4 users

Reselling accounts to take advantage of the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS4, without having a PS5, has turned picaresque into business.

Some PS5 players with access to the PS Plus Collection are using this incentive, exclusive to PlayStation 5 players subscribed to PS Plus, to make a lucrative business based on the sale of their accounts to many users; so many that Sony has identified something strange in the behavior of those PSN IDs and has decided to ban them.

Why are players selling their PS Plus Collection account

As reported by players in a well-known Chinese forum, “thousands of PSN accounts” have been banned, although the full scope of the accounts that have been restricted by PlayStation Hong Kong has not transpired. Now, to understand what is happening, you have to know the reason that has led so many PS5 users to sell access to their account to PlayStation 4 users.

As we told you weeks ago, the 20 PS4 games included in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be played on PS4, although the incentive is exclusive to owners of a PS5 subscribed to PS Plus. How? With two simple steps: claiming the games from a PS5 – so that they adhere to our library – and then going to a PS4 with that same account, where these 20 titles will appear at our disposal. Sony understands that this PS4 is the same owner.

What some of these players who resell their account have thought is that, while they enjoy their games on PS5, others can do it from a PS4 using their account… in exchange for money. According to the information shared in the ResetERA forums, there is talk of charges of about $ 8 to change with up to 20 accounts at the same time. That is, they are paying off their PS Plus account with a score of third-party players for more than $ 150.

One of those affected by this Sony ban indicates that “when you have more than 50 different accounts logged into a console and you make purchases from the PS Store in another region, the system will detect it and determine that it has been hacked.” The ban on the account is extended, as indicated, for two months; the console, for its part, will be permanently banned.

Thus, it seems that in the Asian market, PlayStation is trying to avoid the business and sale of PSN accounts that take advantage of these incentives, which as indicated by Sony’s own support website are an incentive for PS5 players. It is not illegal, however, for a user with a PS5 and a PS4 to use their account on both consoles when keeping their PS4 primarily.

You can check all the games in the PS Plus Collection, their price and how it works here.



