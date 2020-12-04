PS5 Pro may have two GPUs, claims Sony patent

A recently discovered Sony patent indicates that the PS5 Pro may be a reality very soon. The information in the newly discovered document points to a new console with two GPUs, greater processing power, graphics and even more RAM.

The patent in question was registered in January last year (2019), but was not published until July 2020. According to details, the two alleged GPUs are able to keep the graphics with an even sharper appearance and high frame rate very well stabilized. The document also mentions the cloud system, which may be linked to a possible version of the PS5 Pro All Digital.

Although the patent may indicate that Sony is already working on the PS5 Pro, it is worth noting that nothing has been officially released. In some cases, patent registration is only necessary for the company to protect its creations.

The PS5 was recently launched on the market and has sold all units produced so far, according to Sony. The company also says the new console is the biggest hit among the home’s releases.

Could the PS5 Pro be announced soon? Or will it be a few more years ahead? Comment with us in the comments section below!



