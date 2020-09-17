PS5 prices: versions cost $ 399 and $ 499

Finally the moment has come that many expected: Sony announced today (16) during the PS5 event the prices of the new generation consoles: the PlayStation 5 Digital will cost US $ 399 (about R $ 2 thousand) and the PlayStation 5 with disc will cost US $ 499 (about R $ 2.6 thousand). Both video games will be released on November 12 in some countries and November 19 in the rest of the world.

On November 12, PS5 models will arrive in the USA, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. In other regions of the planet, the console will arrive on November 19.

Probably Brazil will only be officially on November 19 or fans will have to pick up the PS5 imported from the gray market. So, what did you think of the price?



