PS5 | President defends the increase in game prices

Jim Ryan believes that this price increase to 79.99 euros is something “fair” for the industry and denies that the option of raising them even more has been considered.

The rise in price of next-gen games is one of the main topics of debate in the user community. Going to 70 dollars (80 euros) in large productions by publishers such as Activision, 2K Games or Sony with PS5 raises mixed opinions, but the head of PlayStation supports and justifies this move. Jim Ryan, when asked if it is fair or not, is clear: “Yes, I believe it.”

Sony thinks the price hike for PS5 games is justified

In a meeting with The Telegraph, Ryan argues that “if you measure by the hours of entertainment that a video game offers, like Demon’s Souls compared to another form of entertainment, I think it is a very simple comparison.” In the case of the remake made by Bluepoint Games, available from launch on PS5, perfectly above 30 or 40 hours to complete.

Regarding a possible rise in the price of games even higher, that is, above 70 dollars (80 euros), Jim Ryan denies the largest: “I can say that that report in which it was said that we were considering even higher prices for our first party games it is categorically false ”, he argues.

This same week, faced with a similar question, Microsoft’s CFO, Tim Stuart, said that the price of Xbox Game Studios games will be known “in due course”, but they downplay that amount given that all titles of the 23 internal Xbox teams will be part of Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Weeks ago, Jim Ryan announced that PlayStation 5 will have “the best exclusive games on the market” through works that are published under the PlayStation Studios label. PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition arrive in Spain this Thursday, November 19 along with titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. During 2021, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: A dimension apart, Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok are confirmed.



