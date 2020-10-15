PS5 presents its interface in a State of Play

The Japanese company has published an explanatory video in which it summarizes the new features of the console.

A little over a month before the launch of the new Sony console, the Japanese company has finally shown the interface and user experience of PlayStation 5. It has done so through a State of Play published on the official blog, where they have also explained the first details about it. “We believe that your playing time is valuable, so it should make sense. All the new features we are going to launch are inspired by that concept and vision, ”says Hideaki Nishino of SIE. “The new UX introduces many new features designed to make your gaming experiences more fun, engaging, personalized and social.”

One of the most important novelties is the new Control Center, which provides immediate access to everything you need by simply pressing the PlayStation button on the DualSense controller, and all this without having to leave the game at any time. According to Nishino, they have also implemented a new functionality known as Activities, which has been designed to keep the player “closer to the key elements of the gameplay.” They are displayed on the screen in the form of cards, which allow you to access “new gameplay opportunities”, return to things you have missed or directly access levels or challenges you want to play, among other things. “Some Activity cards can be placed in picture-in-picture mode, so you don’t have to leave the game.”



