PS5 preorders: GAME announces more stock December 3

Sony has already advanced that there would be more units available before the end of the year, although they will not be sold in physical stores.

Getting a next-generation console is being quite an odyssey. In times of coronavirus, the stock has been rather limited, although that has not prevented the releases of the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S from being very successful. If a few hours ago reservations for the Microsoft console were opened (they lasted a sigh, yes), now it is the turn of PlayStation 5, which as noted, will receive more stock before the end of the year. The GAME chain of stores has announced that new reservations will open from December 3.

“On 03/12 from 00: 00h you can reserve more consoles in GAME (only ONLINE reservations)”, has written the store on the social network Twitter. PlayStation Spain has already reported that given the current situation, they do not plan to bring units of the console to physical stores. In this way, those interested must acquire it through the network from the scheduled time. GAME has clarified that the reservations will be available this morning.

More information on social media accounts

Of course, the number of units to be sold is unknown, so those interested should be patient and try their luck on the store’s website. The chain has recalled that all updates regarding reservations will appear on the official GAME account of social networks, so they ask for attention for any changes or news that may occur.

PS5 went on sale on November 19, at least for all those who pre-ordered it. From the beginning, Sony Interactive Entertainment ensured that there would be no stock in physical stores. Since then, additional small remittances have been distributed, waiting for the stock to stabilize in 2021.



