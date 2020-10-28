PS5 pre-orders matched PS4 in 12 hours in its first 12 week

Jim Ryan confirms that the interest in PlayStation 5 has been massive during these first weeks, a demand above that of PS4.

Sony has filed a record-breaking lawsuit with PS5 prior to its launch. Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has indicated in Reuters that the reservations of PS5 in the United States equaled in its first twelve hours to those of PlayStation 4 in its first twelve weeks. Despite being different scenarios, and although concrete figures have not transcended, the manager knows he is enthusiastic about this circumstance.

There is an aspect that we do know, and that is that in July 2013 – the summer before the launch of PS4 – the one million reserved units of PlayStation 4 were exceeded, while sales were more than one million units registered in just twenty four hours. In just a few weeks we will know how many sales Sony has registered with PS5 on its first available day, but it is also worth remembering that Sony expects to sell 7 million PS5s by March 2021.

Sony plans to sell 7 million PS5s through March 2021

In the same way that he indicated last October in an interview with Naver, Ryan is optimistic about the first major international distribution of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. Between now and March 2021 – when this fiscal year ends – the Japanese firm plans to place more consoles than those of PS4 at the time, which were exactly 7 million units shipped.

The launch of PS5 is planned for this November 12 in the United States, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and New Zealand; while in Europe we will have to wait until November 19 to find our reserve of the machine in stores. As in the rest of the territories, there will be two options: with a disc player (499 euros) and without a disc player (399 euros). As for games, here is the complete list of available launch titles, where Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Demon’s Souls stand out.



