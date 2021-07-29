PS5: PlayStation shares the requirements for supported internal SSDs

PS5: PlayStation launches a beta of the PS5 operating system in which it is possible to expand the internal storage with an M.2-type SSD. The current beta version of the PS5 operating system allows for storage expansion with your own M.2 SSD drive. In this way you can add a compatible hard drive from the same range to the internal slot. PlayStation has shared the requirements that you must meet to stay in tune with the base hardware.

Additional M.2 SSD Drive Requirements on PS5

Once installed, this unit allows you to download, copy, and launch PS5 and PS4 games, as well as multimedia applications. You will be able to exchange files between the hard drives once you have them installed, even if you have other additional storage via USB.

Here are the beta requirements that your complementary internal SSD must meet on PS5:

Interface: PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD.

Capacity: between 250 GB and 4 TB.

Cooling system: “Using an M.2 Ssd on your PS5 console requires effective heat dissipation with a cooling structure, such as a heatsink. You can add one to your M.2 SSD, either in single-sided or dual-sided format. There are also other models that incorporate their own heatsink ”.

Sequential read speed: 5,500MB / s or faster.

Module width: 22mm (25mm ones are not supported).

Form factor: M.2 type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110.

Socket Type: Socket 3 (M)

Overall size including cooling structure: smaller than 110mm (length) x 25mm (width) x 11.25mm (height)

Supported length: 30mm, 42mm, 60mm, 80mm, 110mm

Supported width: 22mm; the complete structure cannot exceed 25mm

Supported height: the maximum height including the cooling structure must be less than 11.25mm

Single-sided or dual-sided M.2 SSD devices supported.

SATA M.2 SSDs are not supported.

Notes: “Not all games can necessarily be played with the same performance as the PS5’s internal SSD, even if the read speed is higher than 5500MB / s.”