PS5: players who purchased Maneater are being refunded

January’s PS Plus games were released earlier today. That said, a Reddit user posted on the forum that he had purchased Maneater (one of three titles that will be available on the service) for PS5 last month, but was refunded by PlayStation – after all, the game will be free.

It is not yet certain whether refunds will be standard for everyone who purchases games that will enter the PS Plus catalog in the future. However, at least players who purchased Maneater recently have been refunded by PlayStation. A Brazilian player also posted on Twitter that he received the chargeback:

Eiii olha isso!! E eu nem pedi reembolso… pic.twitter.com/lisrR0jGvk — Leandro godoi (@Leandrogodoi3) December 30, 2020

“As a Playstation Plus subscriber, we will refund the purchase price of this product in your Playstation Store wallet, as this is a monthly Playstation Plus game. This will not affect your ability to play, as we have not removed the game from your library,” says PSN statement.

Developed by Tripwire Interactive, Maneater is an open-world action-RPG featuring a shark that lives in the waters of the Gulf Coast in the United States. Despite the good-natured atmosphere, the game has extreme violence and a lot of blood.



