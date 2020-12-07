PS5 owner plays console in the shredder as an ‘experiment’

Since its launch on November 12, it has been very difficult to find a PS5 unit in stock. Only a few lucky ones managed to get their hands on the consoles, including scalpers that make life difficult for fans and digital influencers interested in unboxing or analyzing the device.

But the intention of these influencers is not always that good. For YouTubers like Captain Crunch, the goal is just to play the PS5 in an industrial shredder to see what happens.

That’s exactly what he did in one of his most recent videos, shortly after receiving the console at his home. YouTuber is already known for destroying several other devices, including smartphones, computers and other consoles.

The interesting thing is that Captain Crunch already begins the video recommending that those who are watching play more outside the home instead of standing in front of the computer or a video game. Very interesting advice to give in the middle of a pandemic.

Jokes aside, many people commented in the video that it would have been more beneficial to donate the console to a children’s hospital than to destroy it without much purpose. The disgust of those who watched the video is even more apparent when we see that it has four times more disapproval than likes on YouTube.

You can check the destruction yourself in the video above, we just warn you that it is not beautiful to see. At least it can be said that the console resisted a lot and had to be placed in the shredder several times before being beaten. If the console wasn’t enough, YouTuber also destroyed its control and its box.

Also comment on what you think would have been more interesting to do with an extra PS5 instead of destroying it.



