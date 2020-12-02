PS5: ‘Others’ option on storage takes up gaming space

When Sony announced that the PS5 would have an SSD instead of an HDD, its consumers were more than happy. After all, who doesn’t want their games loading super fast on the console?

The surprise was only a little bitter when we learned that only 667 GB of the 825 GB SSD would be available. Even so, anyone with a computer, smartphone or other console knows that this is normal. After all, all of these devices need to allocate storage space for their operating system and resources.

The real problem is that, with the PS5 in hand, you can tell that Sony is using part of those 667 GB in a part of the storage titled just as “Others” on the console. Apart from this tab, we have three other divisions: games and apps, media gallery and saved data.

So it is not surprising when many owners of the PlayStation 5 started to be curious about what is in this “Others”. It was not enough to be a mysterious tab, it the space occupied seems to vary in some occasions.

According to the website Kotaku, in some moments the space occupied was 40 GB, but after downloading the game Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War, the occupation increased to 121 GB.

Officially, Sony says that the “Others” tab is for system data that is necessary for your games and apps to work properly. So, the amount of space used depends entirely on how your console is being used.

The most bizarre of all is that downloading or installing new games doesn’t just increase the space used. In Kotaku testing, when installing Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, the use of “Others” dropped from 60.7 GB to 58.1 GB, so you really can’t predict how it is used.

As you can imagine, the biggest problem is in the hands of those who have chosen the digital version of the PS5, in which there is no disc player and you can only buy digital games.

Considering how the size of the games is getting bigger, it will be difficult to use the console’s storage without managing it every time you buy a new game or without upgrading to a larger capacity SSD.

And do you think Sony should have been more transparent about using internal storage before thousands of people bought the PS5? Comment!



