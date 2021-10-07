PS5 On Black Friday: See How To Buy Playstation 5 Cheap

PS5: Black Friday 2021 will take place on November 26th and to bring the main updates on prices and discounts, TecMundo is covering this shopping season in real time.

However, while it doesn’t arrive, it’s worth getting ready to acquire the product you want. And this year, Playstation 5 appears as one of the most desired.

That’s why we’ve brought you 5 top tips for you to keep an eye on the console and buy it at the lowest price during Black Friday.

Check out!

1. Search trusted stores

The Playstation 5 has a high worldwide demand, making stocks of the product quickly run out in stores. Therefore, it is always important to be aware of your replacements and search on reliable sites to avoid falling into any kind of scam.

It is currently being marketed mainly by Submarino, Carrefour, Amazon and Americanas.

2. Use discount coupons

Many people know that during Black Friday many products go on sale. However, be aware that it is possible to get an even cheaper value using discount coupons. Here, at TecMundo, we have gathered a series of coupons in partnership with the main marketplaces, helping you to save even more.

You can find them all by clicking here, just apply them during your purchase payment.