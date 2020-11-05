PS5: official Sony videos reveal new console features

With the launch of the PlayStation 5 getting closer and closer, today Sony has decided to release a series of new official videos showing in more detail how some of the main features of the video game will work, as well summarized in this tweet from insider Nibel:

New PlayStation 5 videos showing off certain OS features Recommended settingshttps://t.co/qdt4t27Z9l Using your accounthttps://t.co/p5eBV9UMg9 Transfer files from PS4 to PS5https://t.co/qvAyKSx7kp pic.twitter.com/H5WvH3T0Lb — Nibel (@Nibellion) November 5, 2020

The first video details how the recommended system settings work:



