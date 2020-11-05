PS5: official Sony videos reveal new console features

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

With the launch of the PlayStation 5 getting closer and closer, today Sony has decided to release a series of new official videos showing in more detail how some of the main features of the video game will work, as well summarized in this tweet from insider Nibel:

The first video details how the recommended system settings work:

See Also
PS5 confirms its dimensions, weight, components

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here