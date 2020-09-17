PS5 | Official price of its accessories: controller

Sony reveals the final price in euros of all the additional peripherals that will be launched this November, including the DualSense controller.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed through the official PlayStation blog the price and release date of all PS5 peripherals. After knowing the date of departure and price of the console in its two variants – November 19 in Europe for 499 euros and 399 euros – it is time to know how much we will have to pay to get an additional DualSense remote control as well as the PULSE headphones 3D.

Pulse 3D headphones, DualSense, HD Camera and more: prices in Spain

All those who want a second command must pay 69.99 euros, official PVP in European lands. One of the characteristics of PS5 is that it will have Tempest Engine to offer 3D audio. To this end, the dual-microphone cancellation wireless headband headphones, called PULSE 3D, will arrive with the aim of satisfying those who demand better sound quality. The price to pay will be 99.99 euros.

The HD Camera with 1080p dual lens will cost 59.99 euros, while the Media Remote, designed for consumption of multimedia content and streaming in your navigation, will cost 29.99 euros. Finally, those who get a second control and want to charge their DualSense without thinking about cables, the charging base with capacity for two units will be 29.99 euros.



