PS5: new update brings improvements

Sony released on Wednesday (25) a new update for the PS5, now focusing on fixing some bugs, performance improvements and the operation of peripherals connected in sleep mode.

The second update of the PlayStation 5 appears to correct one of the major problems that players have been having in relation to the version with physical media input. After reports of phantom exclusion of games that were installed via disk, Sony tried to focus its efforts on resolving the flaw.

Giving a lot of headaches to users since the arrival of the new generation, the sleep mode impacted the game and the system in several ways, with some complaints about the inability to charge the DualSense via Front USB when the console was at rest . The flaw was also fixed with the patch.

As for the rest of the news, the software update optimized the system’s performance, including bugs in the download queue that prevented games from being downloaded.



