PS5: new images of a black DualSense controller appear

The new hardware of the Sony console has only been officially announced in black and white, the same color that the system sports.

When the first players receive their PlayStation 5 on November 19, they will open the box and find the console and the DualSense controller in black and white. Today it is the only confirmed model, of course it is impossible to rule out that other different models will be launched in the future. There are not a few who opt for black as their preferred color, so they would surely like to get the command that appears in the images distributed by FCC, as a Twitter user has discovered.

Where does this all-black DualSense come from? Even the buttons appear dark, as they do not even feature the characteristic PlayStation symbols. According to VGC, everything seems to indicate that it is a version intended for development kits, since they tend to be somewhat different in terms of their color. The person who took the snapshots has also offered images from all angles and has shown the interior of it.

New features

The DualSense is one of the most important novelties of Sony’s next-generation console. After four generations evolving the same control concept, always with the same design, the Japanese have opted for a somewhat different construction. Beyond its design, the control incorporates two important innovations: on the one hand, the adaptive triggers, which allow more control options depending on the degree of pressing of the button; on the other, haptic functionalities, a technology designed so that the player experiences new tactile sensations with the controller in their hands.

PlayStation 5 will be marketed on November 19 in Spain, a few days after it does in other countries such as the United States, Mexico or Japan (November 12).



