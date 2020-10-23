PS5: Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube from day one

For those who want to do more than play games with the PlayStation 5, the expected news from Sony has arrived. PS5 buyers will be able to watch Netflix series or movies or listen to music on Spotify as soon as they set up their console. Sony’s next-generation game console will support a wide range of online entertainment services from day one.

According to the statement made by Sony; Apple TV Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, Spotify, Twitch and YouTube will be available on the console when PlayStation 5 launches on November 12.

It is noteworthy that the list does not have HBO Max and TV service Sling currently serving in the USA. Sony closed the PlayStation Vue service, which rivaled Sling, last year. Crunchyroll, the anime platform under the same roof with HBO, will be available on PS5. It can be said that this is an interesting situation.

Sony also revealed the functions of the four keys on the PS5 remote control, which were previously unmarked. Thanks to these keys, PS5 owners will have quick access to Disney Plus, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube. The remote control will also be available on 12 November. For this remote that will not come out of the PS5 box, it will be necessary to pay 30 dollars in the USA.



