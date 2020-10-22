PS5: Netflix, Disney + and other apps will be at startup

Today (22), Sony revealed through PlayStation.Blog that future PS5 users will be able to enjoy the console for much more than just playing games, as streaming services such as Apple TV, Disney +, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch and YouTube will be available on the device from the moment it is released.

The publication also explained that Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, Peacock and other services will also be included in the future.

And the cool thing is that you will not need to download any of the applications, all will be available in the Media space, with a special control to take advantage of the platforms will be available from October 30th for the value of US $ 29.99 (about R $ 167).

The PlayStation 5 will be released in Brazil on November 19 this year.



