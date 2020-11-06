PS5 may not support 1440p resolution

According to IGN Italy sources, the PlayStation 5 will not have native support for 1440p resolution. The information was released after contact of the press team with Sony Europe, which revealed that the Full HD format should be the console’s native standard on equipment that does not support HDMI 2.1.

In recent months, it has been confirmed that the PS5 would have full support for twice the 4K resolution on TVs compatible with HDMI 2.1, delivering a wealth of detail superior to the already impressive 3840 x 2160 resolution of next-generation technologies. However, according to new sources, support for 1080p (Full HD) should be the native specification of the video game on monitors, without confirmation whether it will be with dynamic scale or not.

The PlayStation 5 arrives on November 12 in the United States and selected countries, and November 19 in Brazil and the rest of the planet.



