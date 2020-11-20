PS5 may have service similar to Xbox Game Pass

Yesterday (19), the PS5 was finally released in all countries that were previously planned, but the news does not end there. Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, cryptically suggested in an interview with the TASS portal, that the new PlayStation console may have a service similar to the Xbox Game Pass, “but not today”.

When asked by the Russian news agency, Ryan commented that “there is news to come, but not today. We have PlayStation Now, which is our subscription service and available in several markets ”(except in Brazil).

At the moment, it is not possible to draw many conclusions about the CEO’s enigmatic speech, since he had also previously stated that a subscription service similar to the Xbox Game Pass on PS5 “does not make any sense” because it is not sustainable.

In another excerpt from the interview, Ryan is also asked about the “console war” against rival Microsoft: “[console wars] is not a term I use or like. For me, it is great that there is competition. I think that makes us work harder. This prevents us from being complacent, “replied the CEO.” It’s great that the consumer has a choice. I think it’s wonderful. We are happy and proud of what we have, “he concluded.

The Xbox Game Pass is the democratic subscription service for Microsoft consoles and an excellent card from the company in the new generation to attract both the most loyal players and new audiences.

After all, did Jim Ryan and Sony really change their minds and have something to show us in the future? If so, can we expect a subscription service as good as Microsoft’s? Comment with us in the comments section below!



