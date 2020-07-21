PS5 may come in November Sony is ready for sale

Sony confirmed last year that the PlayStation 5 will be released in late 2020, but has not yet given details on when the console will hit the shelves. According to the folks at Android Central, the trend is for us to see the product on the market in November.

According to the publication, the company launched its last two consoles in the same month, which may be indicative of the PS5 launch window. While the PlayStation 4 arrived on November 13, 2013, the PS3 was introduced on November 11, 2006.

In addition to the history of the line, the launch in November also guarantees space for the console on Black Friday, which will take place on November 27. As for a possible postponement, Sony has already said that the pandemic did not hinder the console’s production and speculation even points to an increase in the number of units manufactured.

Pre-sale information

While the PS5’s arrival date has not yet been released, a leak on the company’s website revealed possible details about the console’s pre-sale. The information was obtained through code mining on the platform.

According to the details shared on Reddit, consumers will be able to purchase the console on the company’s website and will have the option to purchase only one console unit during launch. The PS5 will be released in a digital version, which only runs PlayStation Store games, and also in an edition with support for physical media.

Another piece of information found on the Sony website is a “PS5 compatible” label. According to speculation, the marker may serve to indicate PS4 games that are optimized for the new generation console. Like the Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 5 will bring backwards compatibility, but it should arrive bringing support for fewer games than the competitor at launch.

So far, Sony has not officially commented on the matter and we do not yet have an exact date for the arrival of the PlayStation 5. Therefore, all information found so far should be considered rumors.



