PS5: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales adds 60 fps

Insomniac Games updates the new wall-crawler video game and enables RT Performance mode. Playing 60 fps with ray tracing is now possible in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the new production from Insomniac Games.

The PlayStation Studios developer has released a patch to add the RT Performance mode to the options menu, so that the player can enjoy ray tracing without losing a bit of fluidity. Of course, this new information implies sacrifices in other aspects such as resolution or some details.

At launch, the game offered the player two graphic options: on the one hand, the Loyalty mode, which locks the game at 30 fps, although in exchange it improves its resolution up to 4K and incorporates ray tracing; on the other hand, the Performance mode, without ray tracing and with dynamic 4K resolution, although with a framerate of 60 fps.

Crashes don’t mess up your PS5

The update comes after some users complained about the video game crashes. In fact, Insomniac Games itself had to step out to remember that these problems do not compromise the integrity of the console. “Both we and Sony continue to work on addressing the crash bugs. That said, there is no risk to your console if the game crashes ”, they posted on the social network Twitter.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an independent game that continues to delve into the wall-crawler universe, although this time the only protagonist is Miles Morales, another of the arachnid superheroes who puts on his tights and fights against villains, just like Peter Parker. Although this video game has also been released on PS4, the title offers its best face in the new generation version.

The launch of PS5 has also served for Insomniac Games to publish a remastered version of the first installment, which is available to all those who get the Definitive Edition.



