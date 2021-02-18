PS5: Marvel’s Avengers Game Coming Soon to Sony!

To the delight of fans of the universe, Marvel’s Avengers is finally coming to PS5, but also to Xbox Series X!

After long weeks of promotions and teasings, Sony then unveiled its famous new generation console long awaited by players.

And the PS5 seems to keep its promises! The lucky owners of this machine of the future can thus enjoy a unique gaming experience.

As soon as she got out, she quickly got everyone to agree. In fact, its stocks went up in smoke at high speed! The players rushed to the stores.

It must be said that the very famous Japanese manufacturer knew how to put water in the mouths of the latter by feeding the mystery around his latest little gem.

You will understand, it is therefore a real hit for Sony as it is about to have the best fiscal year in video game history. Yes, you did hear it.

And this news should help the company achieve it … The Marvel’s Avengers game is coming to the next gen ’console! No, you’re not dreaming.

Development studio Square Enix has just made the announcement official.

MARVEL’S AVENGERS COMES TO PS5 AND XBOX SERIES X!

As you probably know, Marvel’s Avengers is therefore a game developed by the Square Enix studio, in close collaboration with Marvel Games. High class !

In the latter, the players embody the most famous heroes of the license such as the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, or even Captain America. We love !

Playable since August 14, 2020, the game is currently only available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. But as mentioned earlier, it is therefore about to land on next gen consoles!

Not long ago, the development studio announced the good news to fans across the universe. And they are delighted! It must be said that they have been waiting for this announcement for a while.

On March 18, 2021, players will be able to enjoy the Marvel’s Avengers game on PS5, but also on Xbox Series X. And that’s not all.

A brand new hero makes his debut … So it’s Clint Baron, the man with the arrows! Yes, you did hear it. Something to delight fans of the character.

In fact, PS4 players will be able to transfer their game for free to the new console. They will then resume it at their last save. No need to start all over again!

See you on March 18 to discover the famous Marvel’s Avengers game on PS5.