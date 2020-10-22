PS5: Lewandowski, the star of Bayern Munich

The footballer has shared an image on Instagram in which he appears with the new PlayStation 5 controller.

Footballer Robert Lewandowski is already playing PS5, or at least he already has the DualSense controller in his possession. The Bayern Munich star has published a photo on his Instagram account, where he can be seen smiling and holding the controller in his hands. “This 5eason has no limits”, has been published accompanied by the hashtag # PS5. This word game (which uses the number “5” instead of the “s” in the word season) translates to “play has no limits.” Without a doubt, a marketing maneuver that will put the name of the new console on the lips of many soccer fans.

Throughout his long professional career, Lewandowski has won many of the greatest titles. At the age of 32, the former Borussia Dortmund footballer also won one of the most coveted trophies, the Champions League, which was played on 23 August at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon (Portugal).

A controller with technological innovations

The DualSense controller is one of the great novelties of PlayStation 5. After four generations evolving the concept of the DualShock, Sony Interactive Entertainment has chosen to modify the design, but also some of the functionalities that players can enjoy when they have the device in their hands . Adaptive triggers and haptic technology are the two great innovations of the product. The intention of Sony is that the vibration gives the user new tactile sensations.

Recently, the head of Counterplay Games, Keith Lee, spoke in an interview with PlayStation Magazine UK about his feelings with the DualSense. This studio is working on Godfall, the first game announced for Sony’s upcoming console. In his words, playing with the controller is an “incredible” experience.

PlayStation 5 will go on sale on November 19 in Spain and in the rest of European territories. However, North Americans, Mexicans and Japanese will be able to access it from November 12, as Sony has opted for a staggered launch.



