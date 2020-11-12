PS5, it’s time to add wishlist to PS Store

This functionality was recently disabled with the store redesign, but the new console will implement it again.

The new generation of Sony starts today November 12 in some countries, so the Japanese company has already fine-tuned the PS5 system so that players can find a perfectly functional product. Weeks ago, the Japanese completely redesigned the PlayStation Store, but the wish list was disabled on PS4. Now that some embargoes have ended, Push Square has confirmed that the new platform will incorporate them again.

As already known, the new PS Store will not function as a separate application on PS5, as it will be integrated into the system software itself. The advantage is that loading times when searching for products and accessing the store are over. The same goes for the wish list, which can be accessed without having to open any type of application.

Through this functionality it is possible to add any video game or DLC in which you are interested. From that moment you will receive updates when there is any news about it. Push Square assures that it is too early for final evaluations, especially since the console has not yet been officially launched, but as expected, a notification will arrive when the product you have selected is on sale, for example.

PS Plus and PS Now, in two separate apps

It should be noted that there will be an application for PS Plus and PS Now, both separated to underline that they are two different subscriptions. They mention from this media that in the case of PS Plus it is very easy to see which are the free games of the month, as well as other additional extras.

PS5 will go on sale on November 19 in Spain. The console will hit the market with several titles developed under the PlayStation Studios label: Astro’s Playground (pre-installed on all machines), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy: An adventure in a big way or Demon’s Souls.



