PS5 is used by hackers for fraudulent activity

There is a growing wave of fraudulent websites trying to scam consumers excited about the new generation of consoles. According to data collected by Kaspersky experts, the high expectations for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S consoles opened a window of opportunity for phishing and other hacker attacks.

According to Kaspersky, in October alone, 130 malicious websites were registered, characterized as “fraudulent”, which featured the word “PlayStation” as a focus to leverage their position in search engines. In addition to surfing the relevance of Sony’s console, the sites offered fake pre-orders for the device in an attempt to steal sensitive user data.

In all cases, it is phishing. The site is posing as an official reseller of the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X and offers consoles at the suggested prices or with more tempting offers. Attracted by the purchase, the consumer can be led to fill out forms with credit card information and, once sent, is already in the hands of the attacker.

“The malicious websites that we have identified are especially looking to steal personal data (such as full name and e-mail) or even make the victim pay for the product that they will not receive. But it is likely that criminals are also using this bait to spread trojans and steal other credentials, ”says Fábio Assolini, senior security specialist at Kaspersky in Brazil.

A recurring evil

“If something on the internet seems too good to be true, it is probably a scam,” added Assolini. Offers outside the curve, coming from little-known sites – with few comments on Reclame Aqui, frequent grammatical errors and little transparency – should be analyzed with suspicion, as they may be an attempted coup.

Losses for victims can range from having your email leaked to unauthorized advertisers – or other attackers – to having your payment data stolen by criminals, who can resell it in an illegal data market and cause serious financial losses, whether it be at the time of purchase or in the future.



