PS5 Is Updated To Version 21.02-04-51.00 To Improve Firmware Performance

PS5: The patch does not add anything new, but focuses on improving the operating system of the Sony console. Sony Interactive Entertainment has made the PlayStation 5 update 21.02-04-51.00 available to players, a patch of just 914 MB that already suggests that it does not include any additional features. In other words, no Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) or other specific features. As with the latest recent updates, the usual standard message appears: “This system software update improves system performance.”

These types of patches are designed to strengthen the firmware of the console, correct bugs, etc. In the meantime, Sony continues to work on new updates. On February 8, a closed beta was announced, available only in the United States and the United Kingdom and focused on a series of selected users. These changes, which have not yet been applied, include improvements to the party system, the Share button, and voice chat, among other features.

PS5 starts the year strong

Only three months have passed since the start of the year 2022, but PlayStation Studios has already released two powerful titles, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7. Both are available on both PS4 and PS5, although users of the new console can enjoy visual and performance improvements. The one that will not appear in the previous generation is Ghostwire: Tokyo, from Tango Gameworks (the creators of The Evil Within). Bethesda just announced a change to pre-order incentives, so if you did, you can check out all the info at this link.

Since the arrival of PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on the market, Sony and Microsoft have faced the global crisis of semiconductors. Given the shortage of components, the flow of consoles has been very low and everything seems to indicate that the situation will continue throughout the year.