PS5 is updated to version 20.02-02.26-00

Sony’s new console, PlayStation 5, receives an update to improve the user experience after its first available days.

Sony has released update 20.02-02.26-00 for PS5. The new Sony console has received this Wednesday a new version of its firmware to improve the general performance of the console; a file that can now be downloaded with an Internet connection and has a weight of 886 MB.

According to the information offered by the company itself when breaking down what we will find after updating our PlayStation 5, it is a system software update that offers improvements in the user experience, although details about what problem or Possible problems have been solved after applying this file.

A common point between version 20.02-02.26-00 of PS5 and the one that was published last week is that they weigh the same. However, we are waiting for more news of this update as the days go by, which is when the user community will be able to report if these initial problems have been solved or have been solved.

PS5 players report noise and sleep issues

Among the most talked about problems we find the possible bug that spins the discs inserted in the player once an hour for no apparent reason and without us using the game; the so-called Coil Whine, an excessive noise from the inside of the console while we use it; or the first of all, when PS5 went on sale in the United States, with problems when the console is in sleep mode (missing games, for example).

In the event of any type of inconvenience, we recommend consulting this article, where we collect all the error codes identified in PlayStation 5, what they mean and how to solve them – in case they have a solution. For its part, Sony’s technical service department is active for any consultation related to the console.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are already available worldwide, Spain included, although reservations are completely sold out. This is the catalog of departure games for the new PlayStation generation.



