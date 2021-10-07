PS5 Is Updated To Improve Its Performance

PS5: After the big update in September, Sony has released a new patch in order to polish the operation of the machine. PlayStation 5 was recently updated to add some important functionalities, among which is the possibility of installing another SSD hard drive in the console. Starting today, Thursday, October 7, it is possible to download a new firmware update, 21.02-04.02.00, a patch that does not add any new features. According to the official description, it is limited to “improving the performance of the system”, a rather diffuse message that they usually use when they publish a minor update. We will have to wait longer to discover the next functionalities that are to come.

A long list of improvements on the way

In an official PlayStation blog post, Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience, outlined future ambitions: “We have a huge list of features that we would like to implement. In addition, the gaming community also asks us for many things. For now, I’ll just say that we are working very hard on these features and that many more will be available in the future. ”

Nishino appreciated the support of the community, as he thinks that his work is focused on designing functionalities that the players like. “We are delighted to be able to serve them in the best possible way, as that is our main motivation: to offer fans a quality experience.” He highly appreciated the feedback received and underlined his commitment to listening to consumer comments. “You can be sure that we will continue to listen to all your opinions and comments, and that my team and I will continue working to offer you a multitude of functions,” he explained.

PS5 went on sale last November 2020. Since its launch, the shortage of semiconductors has prevented a normal flow of consoles in stores. This situation is expected to improve in the second half of 2022, so there will still be supply problems for more than half a year at least.